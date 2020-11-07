Police raided private party, held 10 accused

Police raided a private party and booked 10 persons including four women and seized huqqa, sheesha tools-flavors, sound system, liquor and illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police raided a private party and booked 10 persons including four women and seized huqqa, sheesha tools-flavors, sound system, liquor and illegal weapons.

A Police spokesman informed that Police got complaints from local people that some people have arrange a party in a private housing society where they were playing songs loudly and disturbing comfort of people.

On this a Police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, Rawat conducted a raid and held 10 person namely Yasir, Shair Rehman, Saif Ullah, Shehraz, Yasir Waseem, Khurram Riaz and Farrah Abid.

Police also recovered sound system, liquor, huqqa, sheesha tools-flavors and one 9 mm pistol from their possession.

All have been sent behind the bar for violating sound and other acts while further investigation was underway.