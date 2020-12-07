Police raided Sheesha center, 11 held

Police have raided at 'Sheesha Center' on Monday in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested 11 persons, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have raided at 'Sheesha Center' on Monday in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested 11 persons, informed police spokesman.

Following the information, Rawat police carried out operation in local housing society and arrested those were identified as Mohsin Kashif, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Qaiser Shahzad, Shah Mir, Shabbir Hussain, Naeem Khan, Waqas Khan, Muhammad Usman, Danial and Raza Abbas.

Police team also recovered five 'Huqqas' loudspeakers, 10 bottles of liquor and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.