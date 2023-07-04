Open Menu

Police Raids Gutka Factory, Seizes Mainpuri, Raw Material

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

In a raid on a factory producing gutka and mainpuri in Karan Khan Shoro village, the Hyderabad police recovered more than 2 tons of raw material and finished products on Tuesday

The police spokesman informed that a police team led by SP Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon conducted the raid and arrested a suspect Asif Mallah.

The police spokesman informed that a police team led by SP Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon conducted the raid and arrested a suspect Asif Mallah.

According to him, 1,805 kilograms of raw material, 199 kg mainpuri, 77 kg of tobacco and 16 kg of lime besides other materials were recovered.

The arrested suspect was handed over to Naseem Nagar police check post which charged him in an FIR registered on the state's complaint.

He told that in another raid by the same police team in the Liaquat Colony area, 9 suspects were arrested while 55 kg raw material, 800 packets of mainpuri, 30 kg tobacco and other materials were recovered.

The arrested suspects were handed over to Sakhi Pir police for registration of FIR.

