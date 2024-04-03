Police raids on illegal kite string factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Acting on a tip-off, Bahawalnagar Police raided a factory in Adlana Chowk involved in manufacturing dangerous chemical cords for kite flying on Wednesday.

According to detail, the raid resulted in the recovery of gutta door chemical, glass powder, and modern equipment, including rolling and color machines.

The owner of the factory and a resident of Kasur, Muhammad Tariq was arrested, and the illicit goods were seized.

The accused had clandestinely established the factory to evade law enforcement agencies. The deadly chemicals produced were distributed for sale in various cities, including Lahore.

