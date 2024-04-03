Open Menu

Police Raids On Illegal Kite String Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police raids on illegal kite string factory

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Acting on a tip-off, Bahawalnagar Police raided a factory in Adlana Chowk involved in manufacturing dangerous chemical cords for kite flying on Wednesday.

According to detail, the raid resulted in the recovery of gutta door chemical, glass powder, and modern equipment, including rolling and color machines.

The owner of the factory and a resident of Kasur, Muhammad Tariq was arrested, and the illicit goods were seized.

The accused had clandestinely established the factory to evade law enforcement agencies. The deadly chemicals produced were distributed for sale in various cities, including Lahore.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sale Kasur Bahawalnagar

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

2 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan