UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Raids PML-N Leader Muhammad Zubair's House To Arrest Him: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:01 PM

Police raids PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair's house to arrest him: Sources

The sources say police have raided house of Muhammad Zubair but the reason for his arrest is yet to come to fore.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Sindh police have raided PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair's house to arrest him, the sources say.

They say Muhammad Zubair was there among hundreds of political workers who have been nominated in the FIR registered over violation of the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

However, there is no confirmed report yet about arres of Muahammad Zubair.

Earlier today, police have arrested Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Police had booked Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar for violating sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

He was spotted chanting slogan: “Vote ko Izzat do” (honor the vote) inside Mazar-e-Quaid. He also invited people to join him on the occasion when he was visiting mausoleum with Maryam Nawaz. The workers responded to Safdar’s call and chanted the same slogan for a period of time.

At this, Federal government gave strong reaction, demanded apology and asked them to lodge cases against all those who participated in the act.

A citizen filed an application at Brigade police station and asked to book Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and 200 other unidentified people for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum. Captain Safdar, the sources said, was arrested almost in the morning and taken to Aziz Bhatti police station.

In reaction to arrest of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, Sindh government said that arrest was not made on request of the Sindh government.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that it was not appropriate what Captain (retired) Safdar did at mazar-e-Quaid.

However, Special Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar called it a “publicity stunt” and nothing else.

“Either the arrest of your husband was staged by you n your new ally as publicity stunt or you’re working against each other STILL! Which one is it?,” he tweeted.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Unidentified People Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Vote Same FIR All Government

Recent Stories

PCB announces squad for upcoming T20I home series ..

15 minutes ago

Blind Cricket Super League 2020 kicks off in Bahaw ..

48 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi tells nation to keep up 'gr ..

2 minutes ago

Four Blasts Hit Stepanakert

2 minutes ago

Belarus Allows Political Consultant Shklyarov to G ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks advance at open

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.