(@fidahassanain)

The sources say police have raided house of Muhammad Zubair but the reason for his arrest is yet to come to fore.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Sindh police have raided PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair's house to arrest him, the sources say.

They say Muhammad Zubair was there among hundreds of political workers who have been nominated in the FIR registered over violation of the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

However, there is no confirmed report yet about arres of Muahammad Zubair.

Earlier today, police have arrested Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Police had booked Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar for violating sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

He was spotted chanting slogan: “Vote ko Izzat do” (honor the vote) inside Mazar-e-Quaid. He also invited people to join him on the occasion when he was visiting mausoleum with Maryam Nawaz. The workers responded to Safdar’s call and chanted the same slogan for a period of time.

At this, Federal government gave strong reaction, demanded apology and asked them to lodge cases against all those who participated in the act.

A citizen filed an application at Brigade police station and asked to book Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and 200 other unidentified people for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum. Captain Safdar, the sources said, was arrested almost in the morning and taken to Aziz Bhatti police station.

In reaction to arrest of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, Sindh government said that arrest was not made on request of the Sindh government.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that it was not appropriate what Captain (retired) Safdar did at mazar-e-Quaid.

However, Special Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar called it a “publicity stunt” and nothing else.

“Either the arrest of your husband was staged by you n your new ally as publicity stunt or you’re working against each other STILL! Which one is it?,” he tweeted.