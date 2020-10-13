Police raids restaurants serving shisha in Bahria Town

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration had fined three restaurants in Bahria Town for serving Shisha (hookah) to the customers and apprehended 10 people.

According to assistant commissioner (rural area) Abdullah, Lohi Bhir police took action on the directions of chief commissioner, Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed, the other day, following public complaints on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

The authority raided cafes including Maya, Retro and Moody's in phase four and six of Bahria Town and confiscated hookah, flavors and other material.

The accused were shifted to the police station and first information reports were registered against the cafe owners.

He said the local administration continued actions against the restaurants that was destroying the youth by serving them shisha.

Parents and students were also being sensitized about the harmful effects of shisha to ensure their protection against this menace.

It may be mention here that in October 2016, the federal government had completely banned the shisha smoking across the country and import of tobacco used in its making.

