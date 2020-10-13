UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Raids Restaurants Serving Shisha In Bahria Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police raids restaurants serving shisha in Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration had fined three restaurants in Bahria Town for serving Shisha (hookah) to the customers and apprehended 10 people.

According to assistant commissioner (rural area) Abdullah, Lohi Bhir police took action on the directions of chief commissioner, Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed, the other day, following public complaints on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

The authority raided cafes including Maya, Retro and Moody's in phase four and six of Bahria Town and confiscated hookah, flavors and other material.

The accused were shifted to the police station and first information reports were registered against the cafe owners.

He said the local administration continued actions against the restaurants that was destroying the youth by serving them shisha.

Parents and students were also being sensitized about the harmful effects of shisha to ensure their protection against this menace.

It may be mention here that in October 2016, the federal government had completely banned the shisha smoking across the country and import of tobacco used in its making.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Import Police Station Shisha May October 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

18 minutes ago

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

23 minutes ago

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

33 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

47 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.