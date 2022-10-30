Police, Rangers arrest 350 Afghan nationals illegally travelling in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Jamshoro district police and Rangers arrested 350 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who were travelling illegally in Pakistan and booked them in the FIRs as well.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police and rangers stopped four passenger coaches on M9 Motorway and found 350 Afghanis travelling without visa in those vehicles which were transporting them to Peshawar from Karachi.

The spokesman told that the arrested foreigners were later shifted to Lunikot, Jamshoro, Kotri and SITE police stations because they all could not be accommodated in one police station.

They all were booked in four FIRs under the Foreigners Act. As many as 73 were nominated in the FIR lodged at Kotri police station, 63 at Lunikot, 54 at Jamshoro, and 39 at SITE.

The Names of children and underage girls were not added in the FIRs.