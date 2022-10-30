UrduPoint.com

Police, Rangers Arrest 350 Afghan Nationals Illegally Travelling In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Police, Rangers arrest 350 Afghan nationals illegally travelling in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Jamshoro district police and Rangers arrested 350 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who were travelling illegally in Pakistan and booked them in the FIRs as well.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police and rangers stopped four passenger coaches on M9 Motorway and found 350 Afghanis travelling without visa in those vehicles which were transporting them to Peshawar from Karachi.

The spokesman told that the arrested foreigners were later shifted to Lunikot, Jamshoro, Kotri and SITE police stations because they all could not be accommodated in one police station.

They all were booked in four FIRs under the Foreigners Act. As many as 73 were nominated in the FIR lodged at Kotri police station, 63 at Lunikot, 54 at Jamshoro, and 39 at SITE.

The Names of children and underage girls were not added in the FIRs.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Rangers Police Motorway Police Station Vehicles Jamshoro SITE Kotri Visa Women Sunday FIR All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

8 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.