Police, Rangers Conduct Joint Combing Operation

Published October 03, 2022 | 10:24 PM

The police and rangers carried out a combing operation in different localities in Hussainabad, Latifabad to check identification of several residents and registration documents of their vehicles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The police and rangers carried out a combing operation in different localities in Hussainabad, Latifabad to check identification of several residents and registration documents of their vehicles.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday the combing was carried out in the slums along Autobahn road and adjoining areas, railway line in Hussainabad. He added that the hotels, guest houses and bus stops were particularly checked.

He told the police had also increased patrolling and snap checking in certain areas.

