Police, Rangers Hold Flag March

Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Police and Rangers held a flag march on Friday following prevalent circumstances for maintaining law and order in country.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem led the march from Lahore Mor.

In a statement issued here, DPO said law offenders would not be spared, rather dealt with iron hands.

He said, the march was conducted to ensure detailed security arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan. He said police would work efficiently to ensure the protection of people's lives and property.

More Stories From Pakistan

