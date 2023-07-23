Open Menu

Police, Rangers Hold Flag March Ahead Of Ashura

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Police, Rangers hold flag march ahead of Ashura

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police and Rangers here on Sunday held joint flag march to show preparedness for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram across the district.

The contingents of Ranger, police, district administration, traffic police, Elite force, Dolphin Force and other departments participated in the flag march led by the District Police Officer (DPO) Husnain Haider.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness of dealing any emergency like situation and to provide sense of security to citizens. He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during Muharram and law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that police and other law enforcement departments were ready to render any sacrifice for protection of lives and property of the masses.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Traffic March Sunday Muharram

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 minutes ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

18 minutes ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

15 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

17 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

17 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan