Police, Rangers Hold Joint Flag March In Multan

Mon 18th May 2020

The Rangers and Police here on Monday conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lockdown and to create awareness among the masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Rangers and Police here on Monday conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lockdown and to create awareness among the masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The joint flag march was led by DSP Haram Gate Yousaf Haroon which started from police line and culminated at the same point by passing through different areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Yousf Haroon said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Officials Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments were participated in the flag march.

