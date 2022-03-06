Police re-arrest journalist Fahad Shah in third case after court grants bail

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), local forces have arrested journalist Fahad Shah in the third case after a local court granted interim bail to him in the second false case registered in Shopian district on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police arrested noted journalist and editor of the web portal the Kashmir Walla, Fahad Shah on February 04, on the charges of uploading anti-India content on social media.

Counsel of Fahad Shah- Advocate Umair Ronga confirmed that a local Munsif court in south Kashmir granted interim bail to him in a case registered at police station Imam Sahib in Shopian.