Police ready to face any challenge for maintaining peace: RPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Friday said the police were ready to face any challenge for maintaining peace in the region.

He stated this during his visit to Mufti Mahmood Hospital for inquiring about the health of Head Constable Mishkaat Ullah, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Takwara Check Post in December last.

The regional police officer reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policeman.

He asked the hospital management to ensure best medical facilities for Mishkaat Ullah and no stone should be left unturned in this regard.

He also encouraged the injured policeman, saying, "I am proud of the policemen who always fought bravely against terrorism without caring for their lives.

He said the morale of the police was high and the department was ready to give any sacrifice for maintaining peace in the area.