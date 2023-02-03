UrduPoint.com

Police Ready To Face Any Challenge For Maintaining Peace: RPO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police ready to face any challenge for maintaining peace: RPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Friday said the police were ready to face any challenge for maintaining peace in the region.

He stated this during his visit to Mufti Mahmood Hospital for inquiring about the health of Head Constable Mishkaat Ullah, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Takwara Check Post in December last.

The regional police officer reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policeman.

He asked the hospital management to ensure best medical facilities for Mishkaat Ullah and no stone should be left unturned in this regard.

He also encouraged the injured policeman, saying, "I am proud of the policemen who always fought bravely against terrorism without caring for their lives.

He said the morale of the police was high and the department was ready to give any sacrifice for maintaining peace in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Visit Dera Ismail Khan December Post Mufti Best

Recent Stories

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

20 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

26 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

41 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

1 hour ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.