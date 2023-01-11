UrduPoint.com

Police Ready To Facilitate Tourist In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti has directed Murree Tourism, District and Traffic Police of Rawalpindi to facilitate the tourists as snowfall has started in Murree

According to a police spokesman, the RPO said that tourists should be informed about precautionary measures adding that all kinds of support and guidance should be extended to visiting tourists to make their tour safe and joyful.

The force deployed at the entrances of Murree should allow vehicles mechanically fit to enter Murree.

The DPO Murree should personally supervise all the arrangements regarding traffic flow, he added.

The tourists can get assistance by contacting the 24/7 Murree Control Room number or 15 in case of any problem, RPO Rawalpindi Region said.

Murree Police is performing duties 24 hours to help and support the tourists. Tourists coming to Murree are requested to follow the instructions of the local police to make their journey safe, RPO reiterated.

Police Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Nasir All

