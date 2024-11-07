Open Menu

Police Receive 134,000 New Uniforms For Winter Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Police receive 134,000 new uniforms for winter season

The delivery of new uniforms for the Punjab Police has successfully been completed ahead of schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The delivery of new uniforms for the Punjab Police has successfully been completed ahead of schedule.

The uniforms were received well before Nov 30 deadline. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 134,000 high-quality uniforms were manufactured by a reputable private company. The force has also acquired 134,000 body warmers for use during the winter season.

This year, more than 16,000 sweaters have been delivered for the Punjab Police, Traffic Police, and PHP.

In addition, 134,000 T-shirts have been provided for the force. Over 8,000 PT shoes have also been supplied for police training colleges and schools. More than 5,800 tracksuits have been delivered on time for the CTD and Elite Force. Furthermore, over 20,000 uniforms have been delivered punctually for the SPU and Punjab Highway Patrol. The pre-qualification process for bulletproof helmets, jackets, shoes, T-shirts, and other uniform articles is currently underway.

