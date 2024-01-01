Open Menu

Police Receives Refurbished Patrol Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Police receives refurbished patrol motorcycles

The Karachi Police received repaired unusable patrolling motorcycles, as part of a comprehensive effort to refurbish damaged vehicles for operational use

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Karachi Police received repaired unusable patrolling motorcycles, as part of a comprehensive effort to refurbish damaged vehicles for operational use.

During a modest ceremony at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja delivered 20 Honda CG125 motorcycles that underwent complete overhauling and repair to the Additional IGP - Karachi.

Under the directives of the IGP Sindh, a total of 186 damaged motorcycles from the Karachi range are being addressed.

In the initial phase, 20 motorcycles have been renovated and provided to the Karachi Police. Subsequently, approximately 60 to 70 motorcycles, currently undergoing repairs, are scheduled for delivery next week. The remaining Honda CG125 motorcycles are expected to be repaired and handed over to the Karachi range by the end of January.

Among those present at the ceremony were Additional IGP - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind and other senior police officials.

