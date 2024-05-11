Police recover 10 stolen goats: accused arrested

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the accused and recovered 10 stolen goats in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Malik Imran traced the theft case and during the operation arrested Qeizar son of Yasin resident of Chakhan.

Police recovered 10 stolen goats from his possession.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.