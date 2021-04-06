Police recover 104kgs betel nut

Police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in smuggling of betel nut and recovered huge quantity of it from his possession at Hub River Check Post near Lucky Chowrangi According to police spokesman,an accused identified as Abdul Wahab s/o Nazir Ahmed was arrested after recovery of 9 bags of betel nuts weighing 104kg from his vehicle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in smuggling of betel nut and recovered huge quantity of it from his possession at Hub River Check Post near Lucky Chowrangi According to police spokesman,an accused identified as Abdul Wahab s/o Nazir Ahmed was arrested after recovery of 9 bags of betel nuts weighing 104kg from his vehicle.

Arrested accused was transporting the seized betel nuts from Hub. The betel nuts was to be used in preparation of hazardous gutka/mawa.

A case against arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.