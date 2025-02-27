Open Menu

Police Recover 11-kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM

Police recover 11-kg hashish

The Multan police conducted a successful operation, seizing 11 kilograms of hashish and arresting a key suspect involved in the narcotics supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Multan police conducted a successful operation, seizing 11 kilograms of hashish and arresting a key suspect involved in the narcotics supply.

Qadirpur Ran Police Station team foiled an attempt of drug supply, arrested Muhammad Azam alias Asif and recovered hashish from him. A case has been registered against the suspect, and further legal proceedings were underway, police sources added.

Recent Stories

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

1 second ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

3 seconds ago
 Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woma ..

Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe

6 minutes ago
 PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

6 minutes ago
 Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fat ..

Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years

6 minutes ago
 Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead a ..

Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home

6 minutes ago
PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Audi ..

PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Scienc ..

Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..

10 minutes ago
 Police recover 11-kg hashish

Police recover 11-kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized

09 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cl ..

Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness in Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for ..

Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan