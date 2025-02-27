Police Recover 11-kg Hashish
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Multan police conducted a successful operation, seizing 11 kilograms of hashish and arresting a key suspect involved in the narcotics supply.
Qadirpur Ran Police Station team foiled an attempt of drug supply, arrested Muhammad Azam alias Asif and recovered hashish from him. A case has been registered against the suspect, and further legal proceedings were underway, police sources added.
