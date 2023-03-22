UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 11 Stolen Motorcycles, One Rickshaw

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and a rickshaw from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

During the course of action, Cantt police held the two-member gang including Khalid alias Khalidi and Adil.

SHO Cantt police station said that the accused would be charged with concrete evidence. SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets won't be able to escape from the grip of the law.

Police have registered separate cases against all arrested accused while further investigation was in progress.

