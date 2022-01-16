UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 11.2 Kg Hashish In Separate Raids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Police recover 11.2 kg hashish in separate raids

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Sunday recovered 11.2 kg of hashish and arrested three drug peddlers in separate raids.

In a statement issued by DPO office, the patrolling squad at Maneri area arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 7.

2 kg hashish from their possessions. The arrested were identified as Salman and Zar Ali.

Meanwhile, Topi police during snap checking of vehicles at Batakara have checked a rickshaw and arrested a peddler identified as Abubakar after recovering 4 kg hashish from his possession.

The cases have been registered while further investigation is in progress.

