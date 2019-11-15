Police recover 12-year-old boy abducted by child pornography syndicate in Rawalpindi

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:17 PM
Rawat police Friday recovered a12-year-old eggs seller who was sexually assaulted for two months by child pornography syndicate Sohail Ayaz
According to a police spokesman, the action was taken on the information given by under-custody suspect pedophile Sohail Ayaz.
The child was molested after being given drugs, he said.
Earlier, police arrested Sohail Ayaz - a member of an international pornography gang - who has confessed of sexually assaulting around 30 children and uploaded their videos on the Dark Web.