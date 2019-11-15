Police recover 12-year-old boy abducted by child pornography syndicate in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawat police Friday recovered a12-year-old eggs seller who was sexually assaulted for two months by child pornography syndicate Sohail Ayaz

According to a police spokesman, the action was taken on the information given by under-custody suspect pedophile Sohail Ayaz.

The child was molested after being given drugs, he said.

Earlier, police arrested Sohail Ayaz - a member of an international pornography gang - who has confessed of sexually assaulting around 30 children and uploaded their videos on the Dark Web.