UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover 1260 Stolen Sugar Bags Costing Rs 13 M, Arrests Three Dacoits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:32 PM

Police recover 1260 stolen sugar bags costing Rs 13 m, arrests three dacoits

Khanewal police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 1260 bags of sugar, costing Rs 13 million, from Burewala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Khanewal police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 1260 bags of sugar, costing Rs 13 million, from Burewala.

According to police sources, few days ago, the dacoits had snatched a trailer, loaded with 1260 bags of sugar from National Highway.

The dacoits parked the loaded trailer at unknown place. Working on tip-off, Sub Inspector Mehar Ikhlaaq raided and managed to recovered the stolen trailer. The police team recovered the sugar bags and also arrested three alleged dacoits including a woman. The police is investigating the arrested dacoits.

Related Topics

Police Khanewal Mehar Burewala Women From Million

Recent Stories

Another four patient die of COVID at Nishtar Hosp ..

3 minutes ago

Industrialization inevitable for socio-economic up ..

3 minutes ago

Emergent general council meeting of POA takes impo ..

20 minutes ago

Premier League reveals plan to avoid Super League ..

20 minutes ago

US Environmental Agency Proposes Reducing Hydroflu ..

20 minutes ago

Somalia invites state leaders to crucial election ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.