Police recover 1260 stolen sugar bags costing Rs 13 m, arrests three dacoits

Khanewal police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 1260 bags of sugar, costing Rs 13 million, from Burewala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Khanewal police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered 1260 bags of sugar, costing Rs 13 million, from Burewala.

According to police sources, few days ago, the dacoits had snatched a trailer, loaded with 1260 bags of sugar from National Highway.

The dacoits parked the loaded trailer at unknown place. Working on tip-off, Sub Inspector Mehar Ikhlaaq raided and managed to recovered the stolen trailer. The police team recovered the sugar bags and also arrested three alleged dacoits including a woman. The police is investigating the arrested dacoits.