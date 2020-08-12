Police recover 135 vehicles, 509 motorcycles in eight months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police busted several inter-district car lifter gangs and arrested their members besides recovering 135 stolen vehicles and 509 motorcycles from their possession during last eight months, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had launched crackdown against car lifters and other outlaws and took solid steps to control car lifting.

The police after hectic efforts managed to net several criminals allegedly involved in car lifting and recovered stolen vehicles and motorcycles which were being handed over to the owners after fulfilling legal formalities, he added.

To a question he informed that Ratta Amral police busted two bike-lifter gangs last week and managed to net their five members.

Ratta Amral police in their crackdown against criminal elements, succeeded to net five members of two bike-lifter gangs namely Kabaro gang and Harsi gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

He said, police arrested Owais and Mubashir alias Kabaro, two members of Kabaro gang while three members of Harsi gang namely Haris, Babar and Falak Sher were sent behind the bars. Police also recovered five 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

He said, the operation against the lawbreakers would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against criminals.