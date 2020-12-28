Police Recover 1,400 Grams Hashish In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:13 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a suspect and recovered 1,400 grams hashish from his possession in Hasilpur area.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur took a drug pusher into custody and recovered 1,400 hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Hasnain.
Hasilpur police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.