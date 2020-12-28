UrduPoint.com
Police Recover 1,400 Grams Hashish In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:13 PM

Police recover 1,400 grams hashish in bahawalpur

The police have arrested a suspect and recovered 1,400 grams hashish from his possession in Hasilpur area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a suspect and recovered 1,400 grams hashish from his possession in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur took a drug pusher into custody and recovered 1,400 hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Hasnain.

Hasilpur police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

