Police recover 1,400 grams hashish in bahawalpur

The police have arrested a suspect and recovered 1,400 grams hashish from his possession in Hasilpur area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a suspect and recovered 1,400 grams hashish from his possession in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur took a drug pusher into custody and recovered 1,400 hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Hasnain.

Hasilpur police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.