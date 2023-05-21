UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 15kg Hashish, Arrest Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police on Sunday foiled smuggling of narcotics and recovered 15 kilograms of hashish and arrested smuggler.

SHO Naseer Bagh Police Station, Mubarak Zeb Khan on a tip off thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs in a car.

The arrested alleged drug smuggler has been identified as Usman Khan, son of Muhammad Sharif, resident of Okara district.

The suspect is affiliated with a well-organized drug smuggling network.

He was apprehended in the limits of Ghazi Abad, Naseer Bagh Police Station.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspect, and further investigation has been initiated.

