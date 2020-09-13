UrduPoint.com
Police Recover 1.6 Kg Drug; Arrest Drug Peddler

Sun 13th September 2020

Police recover 1.6 kg drug; arrest drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 1.6 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said airport police team, during course of action, has arrested drug pusher namely Waqas Yaqoob while recovered 1.6 kg drugs from him.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated police performance, he said adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found involved in the illegal activity.

