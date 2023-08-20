Police recover 17 stolen vehicles from 5 arrested car lifters

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed recovery of 17 stolen and snatched vehicles and Rs.1 million cash from a gang of 5 suspects involved in the car lifting activities.

The ASP Cantt Aleena Rajpar told a press conference at her office here on Sunday that the SHO A-Section police station Naek Muhammad Khoso led a police team which busted 2 gangs and made the said recoveries.

According to her, 2 of the apprehended suspects were allegedly involved in snatching vehicles at gunpoint and the 3 others used to steal.

The same suspects, identified as Babar, Azam, Javed, Shahmeer and Muhib Maachi, were also allegedly involved in theft and house robberies, she informed.

She added that the car lifters were part of inter-provincial gangs of criminals.

The ASP said the 5 suspects were rounded up in separate raids.

Rajpar apprised that some of the recovered vehicles would be handed over to the owners after the press conference while the police were trying to trace the owners of the other vehicles.