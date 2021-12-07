Police recover 1.8 kg drugs during raid

Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 1.8 kg drugs from his possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 1.8 kg drugs from his possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

Naseerabad police raided a house and arrested Rizwan Butt and recovered 1.

8 kg drugs from his possession.

SP Pothohar said that crackdown on drug dealers should be intensified adding that strict action must be taken against drug mafia.

He made it clear that all out efforts are being made to eradicate the menace of drug from the society.