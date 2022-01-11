Police recover 200 liters liquor

District police teams raided various areas and arrested the accused and recovered 200 liters of liquor from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :District police teams raided various areas and arrested the accused and recovered 200 liters of liquor from their possession.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said that the teams of PS Sama Satta, PS Dhorkot, and PS Nowshera Jadeed, and others raided the strongholds in their area and arrested four accused.

Police recovered 200 liters of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Siddique, Mukhtar, Sadiq, and Maqbool.

Police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.