Police Recover 2130gm Hashish, Arrest Accused

Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::The Kanju police here on Friday recovered large quantity of hashish and arrested a notorious drug peddler, said a press release issued from the office of DPO Swat.

The action was part of the ongoing crackdown initiated by Swat police against the drugs business following strict directives of DPO Qasim Ali Khan.

A police team under the headship of SHO Kanju raided the den of a narcotics dealer on a tip-off in Township area and arrested one Ziaullah Taagy, with possession of 2130gm hashish.

Kanju police registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics Act and started further investigations.

