Police recover 262 kg hashish

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) ::Police Wednesday foiled a bid of contraband smuggling and recovered 262 kilogram hashish from a vehicle, said police on Wednesday.

During checking of vehicles, Daraban police intercepted a bus and recovered 262 kilograms of hashish that was concealed in its secret cavities. Driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene.

Bus has been impounded and case also registered to initiate investigation.