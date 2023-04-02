Police recover 27kg hashish, arrest smugglers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Capital city police on Sunday foiled the smuggling of drugs recovered 27 kilograms of hashish and arrested two smugglers.

They were smuggling hashish from district Khyber to Punjab and the police checked their vehicle at the Bara Qadeem check post.

The smugglers were identified as Faisal Rehman and Asadullah residents of Sahiwal.

The police registered the case and started an investigation.