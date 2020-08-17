Police recover 28 liters liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Qaimpur police have arrested a liquor seller and recovered 28 liters of liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, Qaimpur police raided a den and arrested the liquor seller. The police also recovered 28 liters of liquor from the den.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.