Police Recover 28 Liters Liquor
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The police on Wednesday recovered 28 liters liquor from the custody of two drug pushers in special operations lunched against drugs in the tehsil.
The police spokesman said that a police team recovered 11 liters liquor from a suspect in Okanwala Bangla area.
Meanwhile, the police recovered 17 liters of liquor form the possession of a motorcyclist near Ghaziabad.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
