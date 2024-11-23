Open Menu

Police Recover 29 Stolen Bikes, 9 Valuable Phones

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Police recover 29 stolen bikes, 9 valuable phones

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Police have recovered 29 stolen motorcycles, seven valuable mobile phones, and looted cash and handed them over to the affected citizens on Saturday. 

During the operations in different areas, five motorcycles and cash stolen from citizen Manan Akhtar were recovered, and the original owners, Manan Akhtar, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Shaban, Naik Muhammad, Sabir Hussain, and Mukhtiar Ali, and Allahabad police recovered the stolen and seized motorcycles of Shahzad Ali, Ali Nawaz, and Parvez Ahmed. 

Neodero Police recovered the stolen motorcycles of citizens Rizwan Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, and Rashid Ali. Ratodero police seized and stolen motorcycles from citizens Ejaz Ali, Ghaibi Khan, Anees Ahmed, Mor Khan, Nadir Ali, and Adeel Ahmed, Bakapur.

 

The police seized the motorcycle of citizen Waqar Ahmed, the motorcycle of citizen Asad Ali by Sachal police, the motorcycle of citizen Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Hafeez by Dari police, and the motorcycle of citizen Zameer Hussain and Rizwan Ali by Rahmatpur police while against the criminals

During the operations, nine valuable mobile phones were recovered, and after confirmation, the original owners, Shahri Nader Ali, Inayatullah, Asif Ali, Mazhar Ali, Ejaz Ali, and Mehmood, recovered motorcycles and mobile phones were handed over to the actual owners.

