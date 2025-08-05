Open Menu

Police Recover 299 Stolen Mobile Phones

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The police recovered a total of 299 mobile phones in the current year, including 54

during the last month.

According to a police spokesperson, the recoveries were made possible through modern technology-based operations, allowing the department to trace and reclaim stolen devices effectively.

Following legal procedures, mobile phones were handed over to their owners.

