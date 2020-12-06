Police Recover 30 Liters Liquor
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police raided a den in Uch Sharif area,arrested the drug peddler and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police party of Uch Sharif police sation raided a den within jurisdiction of PS Uch Sharif and apprehended the accused identified as Saifal.
They recovered 30 liters liquor from the possession of the suspect.
The police have lodged a case against the suspect.
Further probe was in process.