Police Recover 30 Liters Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Police recover 30 liters liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police raided a den in Uch Sharif area,arrested the drug peddler and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police party of Uch Sharif police sation raided a den within jurisdiction of PS Uch Sharif and apprehended the accused identified as Saifal.

They recovered 30 liters liquor from the possession of the suspect.

The police have lodged a case against the suspect.

Further probe was in process.

More Stories From Pakistan

