Police recover 30 liters liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Hasilpur (City) conducted raid at a den and arrested an alleged drug pusher besides recovering 30 liters liquor from his possession.

The accused was recognized as Sharif.

The police have lodged case against the suspect. Further probe was in process.