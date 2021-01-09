Police recover 30 liters liquor in bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug pusher.

The police also recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Sajid. The police have lodged case against the suspect. Further probe was in process.