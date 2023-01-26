Police recover 31 pistols and other weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The police of several police stations of the district arrested 39 suspects and recovered 31 pistols and other weapons from their possession.

The spokesperson of Bahawalpur Police said that on the instructions of the higher police officials, the district police launched a crackdown against the criminal, conducted raids on the tents and searched the people on the streets.

"During the search operation, the police recovered 31 pistols, one repeater, two carbenes, two rifles as well as two guns and one revolver from the possession of 39 suspects," he said.

Police have registered cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.