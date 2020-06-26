UrduPoint.com
Police Recover 3.24 Maund Hashish From Arrested Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Police recover 3.24 maund Hashish from arrested drug peddlers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have recovered another 3.24 maund Hashish from hidden parts of a truck captured on Thursday last in which three drug peddlers arrested with 1.2 maund Hashish.

This was disclosed by SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla while holding a press conference here on Friday.

He said that Dolat Gate police launched a crack down against drug peddlers and arrested three drug peddlers. The police was recovered 1.2 maund Hashish from their possession.

SSP Investigations added that during the investigations the notorious drug peddler Muhammad Yousaf Pathan informed police about more drugs in hiden parts of the truck. He said that police have recovered 3.24 maund Hashish having total worth Rs 18.6 million.

He announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the police team.

