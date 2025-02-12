Police recover 35 stolen phones worth Rs 1.75m

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Muzaffargarh Police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, successfully recovered 35 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.75 million using advanced technology

The recovered devices were handed over to their rightful owners in the presence of Anjuman-e-Tajiran representatives.

According to police spokesperson, the operation was carried out by Jahangir Mumtaz, Data Processing Officer, Command & Control IT Section Muzaffargarh, along with his team. Utilizing modern technology, they successfully traced and retrieved the stolen phones from various locations.

DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan invited the rightful owners to the Police Headquarters, where they were handed over their recovered phones. He commended the Command & Control IT Section for their outstanding efforts and encouraged them to continue enhancing their performance.

He further emphasized that Muzaffargarh Police are committed to serving the public and will continue taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

