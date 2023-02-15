Police recover 3600 grams hashish, 24,000 Pakistani fake currency

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Gumbat police station on Wednesday foiled bid to smuggle drug and fake Pakistani Currency notes and arrested two accused.

According to SHO Gumbat Fazal Muhammad the accused were apprehended during snap checking on the GT road, adding that 3600 grams of hashish and 24000 fake Pakistani currency notes were recovered from Abdullah resident of Shadipur and Daniyal resident of Swabi and shifted to police station for further legal action and interrogation.

app/arq-adi