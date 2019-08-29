UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover 38 Stolen Vehicles Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : The district police Thursday claimed to have recovered 38 stolen vehicles from different areas of the district while using modern software.

District Police Officer Dir Payan Shahbaz Wazir told media during a briefing that IT Lab section established at Timargara Police Line in coordination with district administration scanned various vehicles in first phase and found those stolen.

He said that these vehicles were stolen from various parts of the country and later got registered as Non Custom Paid vehicle in the Dir, adding that the vehicles would soon be handed over to original owners and culprits behind car steeling would be apprehended.

The DPO told media that the crime rate in Dir Lower has reduced from 5000 to 1300 per year due to pragmatic measures by the district police.

