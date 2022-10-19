UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 3.84Kg Hashish During Snap Checking Of Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Police recover 3.84Kg hashish during snap checking of vehicles

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Wednesday recovered 3.84Kg hashish during snap checking of vehicles in Nasti Kot area.

Acting on a tip-off, the District Police Officer, Arbab Shafiullah directed concerned police officers to tighten security measures at the entrance and exit points of the district.

The team of Ahmed Yar police station recovered drugs from the hidden compartments of the car during snap checking of vehicles at Nastikot.

The driver of a suspect car managed to escape after he saw the police teams at the check post.

During the initial investigation, the identification of the drug peddler was confirmed and police started a further investigation to arrest the said peddler.

