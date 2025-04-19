Open Menu

Police Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Police recover 4 stolen motorcycles

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are underway. ASI Nasrullah Khan, along with a team, arrested an accused involved in motorcycle thief and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Further investigation is underway and more important revelations are expected from the accused.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

The accused involved in various crimes are being arrested using human resources and modern technology, he said and added that public cooperation was very important for the complete eradication of crimes. He asked the people to report to their nearest police station or call 15 in case of presence of criminal elements in their areas.

Recent Stories

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

3 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

3 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

3 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

3 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan