Police Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are underway. ASI Nasrullah Khan, along with a team, arrested an accused involved in motorcycle thief and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.
Further investigation is underway and more important revelations are expected from the accused.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens.
The accused involved in various crimes are being arrested using human resources and modern technology, he said and added that public cooperation was very important for the complete eradication of crimes. He asked the people to report to their nearest police station or call 15 in case of presence of criminal elements in their areas.
