Police recover 428 liters liquor, arrest seven suspects in bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The police of five police stations raided dens within their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug pushers besides recovering 428 liters liquor.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police party of PS Yazman (City) raided a den and arrested two drug pushers besides recovering 68 liters liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Zulqarnain and Bashir.

Musafir Khana police apprehended two drug peddlers recognized as Nawaz and Arshad and recovered 60 liters liquor from their possession.

Abbanagar police arrested accused recognized as Abid and recovered 90 liters liquor from his possession while Ahmedpur East police arrested suspect identified as Altaf and recovered 60 liters liquor from his possession. The drug pusher, Sadiq was arrested by Baghdadul Jadid police. The police recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.