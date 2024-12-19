Open Menu

Police Recover 480 Liquor Bottles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Police recover 480 liquor bottles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in an operation managed to recover 480 bottles of liquor, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Kallar Syedan police acting on a tip-off launched an operation and signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop at a checkpost but, the accused managed to escape from the scene.

When the police chased the vehicle, the accused leaving the vehicle in a forest fled.

During search of the vehicle, police recovered 480 bottles of liquor.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

He informed that the police officers were directed to launch an operation against drug dealers and liquor suppliers.

