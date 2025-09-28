Open Menu

Police Recover 4Kg Of Heroin, Arrest Drug Peddler

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Police recover 4Kg of heroin, arrest drug peddler

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Jamrud police on Sunday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the Bhigyari police team'ssnap checking of vehicles, leading to arrest of a drug-peddler identified as Muhammad Ameen.

The successful operation also resulted in recovery of a significant cache of illicit substances, including 4 kilograms of heroin.

DPO Iqbal revealed that Ameen had been a long-sought-after figure by police and had been evading capture.

Commending dedication and effectiveness of police jawans, DPO expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would soon realize district's goal of becoming free from scourge of all types of drugs.

APP/hsb/

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

11 minutes ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

1 hour ago
 Museum of Future launches Master Class series with ..

Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

3 hours ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

3 hours ago
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

3 hours ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

4 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

5 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

5 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan