Police recover 4Kg of heroin, arrest drug peddler

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Jamrud police on Sunday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the Bhigyari police team'ssnap checking of vehicles, leading to arrest of a drug-peddler identified as Muhammad Ameen.

The successful operation also resulted in recovery of a significant cache of illicit substances, including 4 kilograms of heroin.

DPO Iqbal revealed that Ameen had been a long-sought-after figure by police and had been evading capture.

Commending dedication and effectiveness of police jawans, DPO expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would soon realize district's goal of becoming free from scourge of all types of drugs.

APP/hsb/